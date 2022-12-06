Theodore produced a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Theodore helped out on both of Paul Cotter's goals in the contest. Theodore has a goal, six assists and a pair of multi-point efforts over the last six games, and he's helped to fill the void of Alex Pietrangelo's (personal) absence on the blue line. For the season, Theodore is up to 21 points (four goals, 17 helpers), 67 shots, 37 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating in 27 appearances.