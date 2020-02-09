Theodore potted a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Theodore has been fantastic with two goals and nine assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old is up to 37 points (eight tallies, 29 helpers) in just 57 games, matching his career-high output from last year. He's added 165 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.