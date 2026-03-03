Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Sabres, per the NHL media site.
Theodore was considered questionable for Tuesday, but he appears to be healthy enough to handle his usual top-four role. The defenseman has been limited to just one assist over his last 10 outings, so he'll look to get his offense back on track.
