Theodore logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Theodore jumped right back into a top-four role, ending the game with 21:03 of ice time. This was his first game since Nov. 22 due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman has 19 points, 53 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances. Theodore has the most scoring upside of any Vegas blueliner, and he's worth checking the waiver wire to see if an impatient fantasy manager dropped his during his lengthy absence.