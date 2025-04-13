Theodore logged an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Theodore ended a three-game dry spell on offense when he helped out on Nicolas Roy's tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Theodore set the Golden Knights franchise record for points by a defenseman in a single season -- he's up to 55 points (seven goals, 48 assists) in 2024-25. He's added 124 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating, and he could have taken his offense even higher if he hadn't missed a month of NHL action due to an arm injury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Three primary assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Back in pre-injury form•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Snags helper in return•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Activated from LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Might return Tuesday in Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Closing in on return•