Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Grabs pair of points
Theodore registered a goal, a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Theodore has managed a goal and five helpers over four postseason contests, with four of the assists coming on the man advantage. The 23-year-old hasn't added much outside of scoring, but with 27 hits and 91 blocked shots to with his 37 points in 79 games in the regular season, it's not surprising that point production is his main path to fantasy relevance.
