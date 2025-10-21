Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Hands out helper
Theodore notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Theodore's offense has taken a significant hit to begin 2025-26, as he wasn't on the top power-play unit until Monday, when Mark Stone (wrist) was placed on injured reserve with a week-to-week designation. The Golden Knights have opted for five forwards on the top unit to begin the season and will likely go that way again once Stone is healthy. For now, Theodore will have a chance to catch up on offense, and if he's able to do so, he'll be a good sell-high candidate in fantasy. He's at two assists, 16 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven outings this season, a big disappointment after his career year of 57 points in 67 regular-season games in 2024-25.
