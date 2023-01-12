Theodore (leg) hasn't resumed skating, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Theodore was last in the lineup Dec. 9. He has four goals and 22 points in 29 contests in 2022-23. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy suggested Thursday that Theodore is probably ahead of Zach Whitecloud (lower body) in his recovery, but it's not clear when either will return.
