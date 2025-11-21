Theodore recorded three assists and put three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Thursday marked Theodore's first multi-point performance of the season as he played a hand in the two goals scored by Jack Eichel and Vegas' final goal, scored by Braeden Bowman. With the trio of apples, the 30-year-old Theodore is up to 10 assists, 12 points, 45 shots on goal and 32 blocks through 20 games this season. In the absence of Alex Pietrangelo this season, Theodore is averaging a career high 23:59 time on ice. His increased opportunities, scoring pace with seven points in his last six games, and current health are all reasons to value him as a high-level blueliner in fantasy for the rest of the season.