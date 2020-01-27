Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Having banner season
Theodore is on pace for a career-high 48 points through 82 games this season.
The fifth-year rearguard has six goals and 25 helpers on the year. He's been situated on the power play more than ever -- 3:08 of average ice time -- and it's equated to 11 apples in that key special teams spot. Theodore and Co. will resume play against the Hurricanes in Carolina on Friday.
