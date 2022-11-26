Theodore logged two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Theodore helped out on Nicolas Roy's power-play tally and set up Phil Kessel for a game-tying goal. Both helpers came in the first period, as the Golden Knights didn't score over the final two frames. Theodore has gone 11 outings without a goal, but he has made up for it with eight assists in that span. The defenseman is up to 16 points (two on the power play), 53 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 22 contests.