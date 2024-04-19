Theodore logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Theodore picked up five helpers over eight outings in April, a noticeable drop from his electric performances in March. The 28-year-old blueliner ends the regular season with 42 points in 47 outings, surpassing his 41-point campaign from 2022-23. He added 105 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this season, and he'll likely play a key top-four role for the Golden Knights during the playoffs.