Theodore logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Theodore had the secondary helper on a Jack Eichel tally in the second period. The assist ended a two-game dry spell for Theodore, who has earned six of his 11 points this season on the power play. The 28-year-old blueliner has added 33 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating, providing solid all-around play in a top-four role.