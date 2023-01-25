Theodore (leg) could return to the lineup Friday versus the Rangers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Theodore has been out for about six weeks, but it appears his absence is close to being over. The 27-year-old would likely displace Kaedan Korczak or Ben Hutton from the lineup once he's cleared to play.
