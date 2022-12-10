Theodore (leg) was injured in a collision in overtime Friday versus the Flyers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Theodore struggled to the bench after he collided with Travis Sanheim in the neutral zone. After the game, Granger reported that Theodore felt better than he looked initially after the hit, which is an encouraging sign. Fantasy managers will still want to track the defenseman's status heading into Sunday's showdown with the Bruins. He saw a four-game point streak end Friday while posting four shots on goal and three blocked shots in 27:14 of ice time, and if he misses time, it would be a huge loss for a Vegas team already without Alex Pietrangelo (personal).