Theodore missed practice Friday due to an illness, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Theodore has another night to rest before the Knights return to action, so his status for the matchup against the Canadiens will likely come Saturday. If he winds up missing the contest, there is believed to be a significant chance either Luca Sbisa (hand) or John Merrill (undisclosed) -- or both -- could be activated and draw in.

