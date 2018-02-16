Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Illness clouds status
Theodore missed practice Friday due to an illness, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Theodore has another night to rest before the Knights return to action, so his status for the matchup against the Canadiens will likely come Saturday. If he winds up missing the contest, there is believed to be a significant chance either Luca Sbisa (hand) or John Merrill (undisclosed) -- or both -- could be activated and draw in.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes out two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Delivers in clutch against Bolts•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Puts six shots on net•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Suiting up for matinee Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Making season debut Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...