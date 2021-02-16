Theodore (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus Colorado on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Theodore was rolling with points in each of his previous four games prior to getting hurt. All told, the British Columbia native has racked up 10 points in 10 appearances this year while averaging 21:40 of ice time, including 2:56 with the man advantage. While Alex Pietrangelo figures to continue quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, Theodore should see plenty of opportunities with the second group.