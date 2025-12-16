Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: In doubt Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore is questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Devils due to an upper-body injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Theodore has registered points in five of his last six contests, generating a combined one goal and five assists, including 10 blocks and 18 shots. Despite going without a power-play point in his last 12 outings, the 30-year-old blueliner continues to see minutes with the No. 2 unit.
