Theodore is questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Devils due to an upper-body injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore has registered points in five of his last six contests, generating a combined one goal and five assists, including 10 blocks and 18 shots. Despite going without a power-play point in his last 12 outings, the 30-year-old blueliner continues to see minutes with the No. 2 unit.