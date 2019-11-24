Theodore scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

In the second period, Theodore picked off a pass at center ice, then split Oilers defensemen Adam Larsson and Oscar Klefbom before depositing the tally. The beautiful individual effort is Theodore's second goal of the season. He's at 11 points and 63 shots on goal through 25 games.