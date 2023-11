Theodore (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Theodore, who sat out Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arizona, will miss at least Vegas' next two games following his placement on the IR list. He has supplied four goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in 20 games this season. Kaedan Korczak, who was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday, could be an option during the team's upcoming road trip.