Theodore (arm) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, SinBin.Vegas reports.

Theodore sustained an arm injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off break but returned to practice in a non-contact jersey this week. While he appears to be trending in the right direction, he'll still be placed on long-term injured reserve as a procedural move after William Karlsson (lower body) was activated from LTIR.