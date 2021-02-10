Theodore (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Theodore was initially injured in the first period, but he returned for the second, collecting an assist on a Nicolas Roy goal. The 25-year-old Theodore didn't return for the start of the third period. He has 10 points in as many games this year, so any absence for Theodore could significantly impact the Golden Knights' defense corps. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Thursday's game versus the Ducks.