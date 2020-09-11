Theodore scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Theodore provided the first of Vegas' two equalizers in the contest, scoring at 3:49 of the third period. The tally was his seventh of the playoffs, to go with 11 assists, 72 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 18 games. Theodore's consistency and point-per-game pace have made him quite valuable to DFS managers.