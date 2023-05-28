Theodore notched an assist and blocked five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Theodore has four helpers over his last eight games, but he's still searching for his first goal this postseason. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to seven assists, 28 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests. He continues to work in a top-four role.