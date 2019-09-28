Theodore (undisclosed) logged two shots on goal in 23:16 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 preseason loss to the Kings.

Theodore suffered a minor undisclosed injury during Wednesday's exhibition game against Colorado, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 24-year-old blueliner, who notched 12 goals and 37 points in 78 games last campaign, will get plenty of opportunities to contribute offensively this season while skating in a top-four role and quarterbacking the Golden Knights' top power-play unit.