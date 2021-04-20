Theodore provided two power-play assists, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Theodore set up the first of Mark Stone's goals Monday, then added a secondary assist on the second. The 25-year-old Theodore has delivered eight assists through 11 games in April. The blueliner has 36 points, 131 shots, a plus-23 rating and 35 blocks in 42 outings this year as a top-pairing option.