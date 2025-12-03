Theodore notched two assists, five shots on net, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Theodore had a hand in goals by Ivan Barbashev and Braeden Bowman in this contest. In the shootout, Theodore delivered the winning tally to make this collectively one of his best efforts of the season. The 30-year-old defenseman has been steady lately after a quiet start to the year. He's up to three goals, 13 helpers, 61 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances. Theodore will be on the second power-play unit since Vegas has five forwards in the first group, but he can still make a sizable impact at even strength.