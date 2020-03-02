Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lone bright spot Sunday
Theodore scored a power-play goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Theodore's marker at 13:14 of the second period was all the offense Vegas could muster against Kings goalie Cal Petersen. In his last six games, Theodore has three goals and two helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman has 11 tallies, 33 helpers, 202 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 67 contests.
