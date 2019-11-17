Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lone helper not enough Saturday
Theodore managed an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
The Golden Knights have dropped five straight games, and it's reasonable to wonder whether their top power-play quarterbacks, such as Theodore and Nate Schmidt, are worth owning in shallow leagues. Theodore has a goal and seven helpers through 21 games, albeit with a single multi-game point streak on the season ledger. At the very least, he should be on the virtual bench until Vegas can get its act together.
