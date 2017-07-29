Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Makes promising vow on his conditioning
Theodore, while speaking of training camp, said, "I'm going to be in the best shape I've ever been."
The 21-year-old defenseman was traded to the Golden Knights during the expansion draft. Originally selected by Anaheim with a first-round (26th overall) pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Theodore has five goals and 12 assists in 53 career regular-season contests. He's known as a mobile puck mover who could earn a top-four role with the nascent franchise. Keep an eye on his progress in training camp, as he appears motivated to provide for Vegas in its inaugural season.
