Theodore, while speaking of training camp, said, "I'm going to be in the best shape I've ever been."

The 21-year-old defenseman was traded to the Golden Knights during the expansion draft. Originally selected by Anaheim with a first-round (26th overall) pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Theodore has five goals and 12 assists in 53 career regular-season contests. He's known as a mobile puck mover who could earn a top-four role with the nascent franchise. Keep an eye on his progress in training camp, as he appears motivated to provide for Vegas in its inaugural season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...