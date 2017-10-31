Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Making season debut Tuesday
Theodore will make his season debut Tuesday against the Rangers.
The 2013 first-round pick flashed some offensive potential with the Ducks last season, notching nine points (two goals, seven assists) while firing 60 shots on goal in 34 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see Theodore get some time on the man advantage against New York, making him a sneaky value play in daily contests.
