Theodore picked up an assist and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Theodore has three assists over the last two games, but he's gone minus-3 in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to produce steady offense from the blue line. He's up to 17 points, 55 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 23 contests.