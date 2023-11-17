Theodore had a goal and three assists in a 6-5 win over Montreal on Thursday.

It was Theodore's second career four-point game and matched the Golden Knights' record for most points by a defender, which he set on Dec. 19, 2017. The goal and two assists came with the man advantage. Theodore's last multi-point game came on Oct. 27 when he put up a goal and assist against the Hawks. Overall, he has 16 points, including 12 assists, in 17 games this season, and that puts him on a career pace.