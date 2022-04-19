Theodore notched an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Theodore had the secondary helper on Keegan Kolesar's second-period tally. In his last 10 games, Theodore's been steady with nine points, 29 shots and a plus-6 rating. The high-scoring defenseman has matched his career high in points with 46 in 73 games -- he also reached that mark in 71 contests in 2019-20.
