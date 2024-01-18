Theodore (upper body) is projected to return in three-to-four weeks, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Thursday.
Theodore, who hasn't played since Nov. 22, has four goals and 18 points in 20 contests this season. Once he's healthy, Theodore is likely to serve in a top-four capacity and on the Golden Knights' first power-play unit.
