Theodore logged an assist, four PIM and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Theodore took a pair of slashing penalties in the first period, and the Oilers were able to cash in on one of those power plays. That goal stood as the game-winner, though Theodore was able to partially redeem himself by helping out on a Nicolas Roy tally in the third period. Theodore is up to four assists, 14 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff contests.