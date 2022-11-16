Theodore registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

On the bright side, Theodore earned an assist for the fourth time in five games. The downside was a rather shaky defensive effort for the 27-year-old, who took a minus rating for just the second time this season. He's been more good than bad all year, racking up 12 points, 37 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 17 contests.