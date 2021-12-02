Theodore notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Theodore set up Max Pacioretty's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Theodore snapped a three-game point drought with his helper, though his defense was questionable at best in the high-scoring contest. The blueliner is up to 12 points, 52 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests. Three of his nine assists this year have come on the power play.