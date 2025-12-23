Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, SinBin Vegas reports.
Vegas recalled Dylan Coghlan from AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. Theodore is week-to-week and will miss his fourth straight game against San Jose on Tuesday. An exact timeline for his recovery is unclear, but he might return before the end of January. Theodore has accounted for four goals, 20 points, 74 shots on net and 48 blocked shots in 31 appearances this season.
