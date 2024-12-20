Theodore logged an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Theodore continues to rack up offense in December -- he has three goals and six assists over seven games this month. The blueliner set up Alex Pietrangelo's game-tying goal in the second period. Theodore is up to 27 points, 60 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 contests this season, playing in his usual top-four role with power-play time.