Theodore scored the game-winning goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Theodore missed 11 games due to an upper-body injury. He returned Saturday and led the Golden Knights with 21:57 of ice time, so he looks prepared to handle a full workload moving forward. The 30-year-old's tally also stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. The defenseman is at five goals, 21 points, 76 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 32 appearances. Theodore should be productive if he can stay healthy for the remainder of the campaign, though that's no guarantee -- he's missed at least 15 contests in each of the last three campaigns.