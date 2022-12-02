Theodore scored a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Theodore tallied in the third period to put the Golden Knights ahead 3-2, but they couldn't hold the lead. The goal was his first since Nov. 1, though he was plenty productive with nine helpers in the 13 games between his goals. The defenseman has four tallies, 18 points (three on the power play), 63 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 25 appearances.
