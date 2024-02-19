Theodore (upper body) is not expected to play Monday against San Jose, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Theodore took part in the pregame warmup after being activated from long-term injured reserve, but his return will probably come Tuesday versus Nashville. He has piled up four goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net and 26 blocked shots over 20 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Removed from LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Might return in mid-February•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Moves to long-term injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Undergoes surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lands on IR•