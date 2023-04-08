Theodore (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Dallas, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Theodore will miss his six consecutive contest. He has accounted for eight goals, 33 assists, 134 shots on net and 84 blocked shots in 54 appearances this season. Ben Hutton has four points in five games during Theodore's absence.
