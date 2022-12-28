Theodore (leg) is not ready to return Tuesday versus the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
There's been no updates on Theodore's status in two weeks, so it's safe to assume he remains week-to-week. When he returns to practice, there should be a clearer update on his status.
