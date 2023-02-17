Theodore provided an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Theodore appears to have shaken off the rust from a leg injury that kept him out for six weeks. He went scoreless over his first two games back, but he's now picked up a goal, three helpers and a plus-7 rating in four games since the All-Star break. The 27-year-old defenseman has five tallies, 21 helpers, a plus-19 rating, 91 shots on net and 49 blocked shots through 35 contests overall.