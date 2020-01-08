Play

Theodore recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Theodore has accumulated a goal and five helpers in his last five games. He's at 26 points, 128 shots and a plus-6 rating in 46 games this season. While he plays on the Golden Knights' second pairing, his offense is more similar to a low-end top defenseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories