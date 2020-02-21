Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Notches power-play helper
Theodore managed a power-play assist and four shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Theodore had the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's tally seven seconds into a Braydon Coburn holding minor early in the third period. The helper got Theodore to the 40-point mark for the first time in his career -- 15 of those points have come with a man advantage. The 24-year-old has added 182 shots, 57 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 62 games.
