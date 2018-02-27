Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Off injured reserve
Theodore (illness) was taken off injured reserve but won't skate Monday against Los Angeles, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 22-year-old has now been absent for five contests, but said he was shooting for a return in Tuesday's home game against Los Angeles. Theodore did go eight games without a point before his illness, so hopefully he'll return to form and build upon his 18 tallies (four goals, 14 assists) that he's posted in 42 games once he's fully healthy.
