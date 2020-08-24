Theodore recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Theodore had helpers on goals by Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch in the contest. The 25-year-old Theodore has racked up four tallies and five assists through nine postseason games as a top-pairing defenseman. Sunday marked the first time he's skated less than 20 minutes in a playoff game this year.